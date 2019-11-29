National tennis leaves for Nepal to participate in South Asian Games

The national tennis team left for Nepal on Thursday to participate in the South Asian Games (SAG), set to commence on December 1.

Star player Aisam-ul-Haq has decided not to take part in the singles category, and will instead be partnering Aqeel Khan in the doubles.

The men’s team also includes Muzammil Murtaza and Abid, while the women’s team includes Ushna Sohail, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Maheen Aftab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aisam and Aqeel have boycotted the ongoing Davis Cup tie against India, which is currently being played in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

Both the players announced their boycott after International Tennis Federation moved the tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue.

He may not be participating in the Davis Cup, but Aisam says he will try to beat the Indian team in the SAG.

“We will put in all our efforts to defeat India and other countries and secure the gold medal,” he said.

Aqeel, meanwhile, said that he and Aisam had trained together to shake off any rust of not having played together for a long time.

He further said that playing in local tournaments was beneficial for them and are hopeful that they will put up a good show.