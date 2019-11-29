Macy's thanksgiving 2019: Ciara wins hearts with 'Melanin'

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 saw some incredible performances including a memorable one from Ciara on Thursday.

The 34-year old singer wore a red sweater, puffer jacket, and puffer pants at the event.



She took parade to a whole new level with her singing and dance moves.

The singer had on a red sweater underneath and her name was written across the back of her jacket.

The star studded event was attended by Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, and Jimmy Fallon among others.

Ciara, who recently hosted American Music Awards 2019, delivered a powerful performance of her hit song ‘Melanin’.



On the work front, the singer is appearing as a judge on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family.

She is also due to return to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



