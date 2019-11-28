Nawaz undergoes PET scan at London Bridge Hospital

LONDON: Nawaz Sharif underwent a positron emission tomography (PET) scan at the London Bridge Hospital on Thursday.

The former prime minister, who has been in London since the past nine years, has had several appointments with doctors and underwent medical tests as well.

Nawaz underwent a PET scan at the London Bridge Hospital earlier during the day which took him several hours. The PML-N chief went home after the scan. As per reports, it can take a few days for doctors to come up with the scan's report.

Nawaz went to the hospital with Nasir Butt, his son Hussain Nawaz and his personal physician Dr Adnan. The former prime minister had got himself checked at the London Bridge Hospital on November 25 after which he was advised by doctors to get himeslf admitted.

Earlier, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had urged the nation to pray for Nawaz. She had said that with the use of latest technology doctors would try to find out why the former prime minister's platelet count had drastically dropped.