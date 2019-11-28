close
Thu Nov 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 28, 2019

Katrina Kaif poses with her 'best boys': Picture inside

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 28, 2019

There is not a dull moment in Bollywood  diva Katrina Kaif's life. Or shall we say on  her Instagram timeline, to be precise.

The rosy-cheeked Kat, who has over 28 million followers on the photosharing app,  keeps updating her fans about her activities.

Be it her new Bollywood projects, promotional campaigns, or the travels she undertakes, the "Tiger Zinda Hai actor"  lets her fans know what she is up to.

And when she has nothing significant to share, the  Bollywood star stuns her fans with  her majestic beauty by simply posting   random  pictures.

The actor on Thursday posted a photo with a couple of friends   in which   she is caught with a wide grin on her gorgeous face.

View this post on Instagram

My best boys

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


The photo had garnered over 2 lakh likes in less than an an hour after being shared on  her page.


Latest News

More From Bollywood