Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shows off her new adorable curls

Suhana Khan’s latest pictures on Instagram have brought her into the limelight again, and actually for good reasons, making fans swooning over her.

The pictures flaunt Suhana’s new shapely gorgeous curls and minimal make-up, but it’s the ‘eyes’ that are making the fans fall in love with her.

Of the two pictures, the first one shows the beauty in very little make-up, donning a blue shirt.

The second one features her in a slightly different top, with the same hairdo and lusciously attractive eyes, and trust us, both are equally beautiful!

Suhanna has garnered much attention after her short film was released on YouTube earlier this month.

‘The Grey Part of Blue has received more than 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes. But a Bollywood debut by Suhanna is something far-fetched now since she has enrolled in film school at New York University.



