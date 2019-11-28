PM Imran says attempt made to destablise country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that an attempt was made to destablise the country, adding that those hoping for it were disappointed.



The PM was addressing a ceremony, where in relation to the recent proceedings on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension, he said that the external enemies and inside mafias faced special disappointment.

The prime minister said that the mafias who looted wealth are trying to destablise the country.

Meanwhile lauding the Pakistani envoys, the premier said that they have played a crucial part in strengthening the country’s ties abroad.

PM Imran stressed that it is the need of the hour to ensure that bureaucrats and envoys take up their office on merit.



The prime minister said that Pakistan's most important issue is of current account deficit.

He said that it is quite crucial for Pakistan to gain investors' confidence and have more investments in the country.