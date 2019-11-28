Pakistan women determined to beat England after intensive training

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s preparatory camp for the series against England concluded on Friday, with girls aiming to upset better-ranked England next month during three ODIs and three T20Is series scheduled in Malaysia.

The camp, which kicked off on November 21, provided girls an opportunity to improve their skills, especially in bowling under the guidance of former Pakistan bowler Saleem Jaffer.

Pakistan women also played several practice matches against U16 and U19 boys team in an attempt to prepare themselves to face the pace of England bowling attack.

Coach Iqbal Imam is confident of some batting fireworks against England in upcoming series as players practiced special drills for power hitting.

“We are prepared for the challenge, we will do well,” said team’s captain Bismah Maroof, while talking to media on Thursday.

Pakistan women cricket team will leave for England on Saturday morning, where they will have another short camp before taking on England from December 9, onwards.

The three ODIs which will be held on December 9, 12 and 14 are part of the ICC Championship and Pakistan is confident of winning championship points to improve their position on the table.

T20Is will be played on December 17, 19 and 2 which will provide the team an opportunity to prepare themselves for Women’s T20 world cup.

Bismah Maroof will lead Pakistan team in both formats. Other players in ODI squad include Aaliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kainat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, Ramin Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Following the ODI series, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed and Sadia Iqbal will replace Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Hafeez and Sidra Amin.