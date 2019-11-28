close
Thu Nov 28, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 28, 2019

Twitter has a field day trolling Instagram in US

World

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 28, 2019
 

Instagram users turned to Twitter   on Thursday to post complaints about  the app not working.

The  micro blogging website saw fans  posting   hilarious memes  targeting   Facebook owned websites. 

#Instagramdown became one of the top Twitter trends shortly after reports emerged that the app was not  working properly. 

According to users around the world, Facebook also stopped working along the same time as Instagram.

Whatsapp, on the other hand, remained unaffected by the breakdown that the two networks went through. 

Here are some  funny  memes :





