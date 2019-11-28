Twitter has a field day trolling Instagram in US

Instagram users turned to Twitter on Thursday to post complaints about the app not working.

The micro blogging website saw fans posting hilarious memes targeting Facebook owned websites.

#Instagramdown became one of the top Twitter trends shortly after reports emerged that the app was not working properly.

According to users around the world, Facebook also stopped working along the same time as Instagram.

Whatsapp, on the other hand, remained unaffected by the breakdown that the two networks went through.

Here are some funny memes :















