Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the cover of a French workbook

Famous Bollywood star Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s face embellished the cover of a French English workbook for world history and popular culture.

The 2019 edition of Fireworks Workbook features the pictures of different renowned celebrities and personalities, including Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, and different wonders of the world, including the famous Taj Mahal.

Along with the picture on the cover, the book has questions on Aishwarya, and Priyanka Chopra.

The book also has an assignment which features all-time favourite Bollywood movies including Devdas, Pride and Prejudice, Slum Dog Millionaire, Pad Man, and My name is Khan.

Aishwarya recently did her voice-over for the Hindi-dubbed version of Angelina Jolie’s masterpiece Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, which got released in India last month.

The actress last starred in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.