PML-N responds to PM Imran's taunts after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan's taunts on Thursday after the apex court allowed the federal government to give the army chief an extension for six months.

PML-N representative Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it had been proven today that the prime minister was, is and will remain an inept man.

"Your ineptness was highlighted by the supreme court time and again," she said. "You are trying to put the burden of your lack of qualifications on others," she added.

Marriyum said that those whom the prime minister was accusing of being corrupt had been probed and even an ounce of corruption couldn't be proven against them.

"With the presence of such a historically unqualified and inept man, the government doesn't need any enemies," she said.

Marriyum said that it was disappointing how the country had become so insecure due to such an inept leadership.

She was referring to the prime minister's taunts at rivals after the apex court allowed the government to give an extension to the army chief for six more months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Thursday that General Bajwa's extension did not result in a clash of institutions which would prove to be a great disappointment to those who expected Pakistan to be destabilised by a ' clash of institutions'.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister reacted to army chief General Bajwa's extension.

"Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within," he tweeted.