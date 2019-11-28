Relatives of Karachi man killed by police firing demand justice

KARACHI: Relatives of a young man shot to death by police last week held a press conference on Thursday, demanding justice for their son.

Nabeel Hoodhboy's parents and lawyer held a press conference to demand Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the incident and bring to book those responsible for their son's alleged murder.

"Police opened fire on Nabeel's car which was not moving," said the family's lawyer, Sheikh Javed. "Instead of taking Nabeel to the hospital, police fled from the scene."

Javed said that these incidences have taken place before in district south of the city. He said that if people did not raise their voices against such incidents they will take place in the future as well.

"Police were not including anti-terrorism provisions in the case," he said. "Not even an SP or an SHO were suspended after his killing."

Sheikh said that parents of the victim wanted justice so that the same thing did not happen to anyone else.

"My son was murdered and this is not an ordinary thing," said Nabeel's mother. "Give me my son back or give me justice. I will not forgive anyone," she added.

Nabeel's mother said that a Naya Pakistan was not possible till such incidents did not stop. She said that the responsibility of the police is to protect people and not kill them unarmed.

"We request the chief minister to take notice of the incident," said Sheikh. "According to us, the investigation is moving at a very slow pace."

Police allegedly kill unarmed man in Karachi, injure another

Officials of Karachi police last week allegedly shot and killed an unarmed man near the Cantonment Railway Station, according to Geo News. One man was injured in the firing as well.

Police officials had been chasing the two men, who were in a car, and fired on them when they stopped the vehicle near the railway station. The deceased was identified as Nabeel Hoodbhoy.

The injured was identified as Raza Imam, and in a statement made to the police, he said that the deceased was a friend and the two of them were returning from a dinner when police started chasing them.

Imam stated that they stopped the car at the railway station after getting to know that the police were following them, and heard gunshots. Imam added that he and his friend used to run an import and export business.

According to Senior Superintendent Police South Sheeraz Nazeer, the police officials used a 9mm pistol to fire on the car after it stopped near the railway station following a lengthy chase.