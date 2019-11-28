Training with men helped women's team prepare for English pace: Bismah

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof on Thursday said that her side faced the bowling of boys in training camp in order to get used to the pace they might encounter against England in Malaysia next month.

The Bismah-led side is set to face England in three ODIs and as many T20Is in December as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The skipper, during a press conference in Karachi today, revealed that even though England are a tough team, she and her teammates are well prepared for the clash, thanks to their training camp.

“We prepared well in Karachi during our 10-day camp. We are prepared for the challenge, and faced boys in the camp to have an idea of pace," she said.

She emphasised the importance of the series, saying that "the ODIs are important as they are part of the championship", whereas the "T20s will also help us for the World Cup [next year]."

Bismah, during the press conference, also expressed her desire to play against India.

“We want to play against India, politics shouldn’t be mixed with sports,” she stressed.

Pakistan’s ODIs against India were scheduled to be played between July and October but the series has not taken as yet. The matter is now with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan is likely to get points if India decides to forfeit the series.

'Fans' expectations on the rise'

Bismah said that Pakistan women's cricket has improved a lot in recent times, which naturally means that people have now started expecting a lot from the girls.

“The way Pakistan has performed recently, the people have started expecting a lot more from us and we will try our best not to disappoint them,” she said.

“We have four youngsters included in this series and I’m hopeful of a good show from them. Besides, playing competitive cricket will help girls improve."

She further said that it is important for development of women cricket that Pakistan girls get the opportunity to play at home.

“We played against Bangladesh at home and I observed that playing at home gives player an added energy. I hope other teams will start coming to Pakistan soon,” she said.

'Sana Mir will be missed'

Bismah acknowledged the contribution of star all-rounder Sana Mir, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket.

The skipper said that the team is going to miss Sana's experience but added that "we all must respect her decision of taking a break."

Bismah also said that she does not have any grievances of being demoted in central contract category.

“The central contract categories are decided by the PCB. I’m not too concerned about my category demotion; I respect PCB decision,” she said.