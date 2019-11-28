PM Imran taunts opponents after General Bajwa gets extension

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Thursday that General Bajwa's extension did not result in a clash of institutions which would prove to be a great disappointment to those who expected Pakistan to be destabilised by a ' clash of institutions'.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister reacted to army chief General Bajwa's extension.

"Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within," he tweeted.



"Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country."



PM Imran praises Chief Justice Khosa

In a separate tweet, the prime minister praised Chief Justice Khosa and hailed him as "one of the greatest Jurists produced by Pakistan".



He then tweeted that the PTI had been at the forefront of the movement for the independence of judiciary in 2007 and he was jailed for it.



SC allows federal government to extend General Bajwa's tenure by six months

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In its short order the apex court directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months' time.

The order, read out by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, ordered the parliament to introduce legislation for appointment of army chief under Article 243.

The CJP remarked that the court is observing judicial restraint and leaving the matter to the parliament.

We have reviewed several laws including Army Act 1952 and Rule 1954, the chief judge said.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict in this high-profile case and directed the federal government to furnish a fresh summary of the army chief's extension of services.