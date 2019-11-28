close
Thu Nov 28, 2019
November 28, 2019

Karan Johar commemorates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with emotional note

Thu, Nov 28, 2019
Karan Johar commemorates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with emotional note

 Karan Johar, famed filmmaker, took to Twitter to reminisce about his journey and the success of his mega-hit film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

He wrote, “A love of a lifetime within a heartbeat! A film very close to my heart completes 16 years!! #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo @iamsrk….”

Ever since its release the film has been loved by many. It has won two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards to date.

The star later tagged the entire cast of the movie to join in on this commemorative day alongside him. 

