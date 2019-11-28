Kartik Aaryan opens up on marital rape dialogue in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

Bollywood’s upcoming offering Pati Patni Aur Woh even before its release landed in contention over one of its dialogues on marital rape.

While the controversial dialogue was addressed by the makers as well as the film’s female lead Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan has also come forth speaking about the controversy.

In a group interview during the promotions of the Mudassar Aziz-directorial, the 29-year-old said: “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films.”

“We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments,” he added.

“We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he added further.

The film starring Kartik and Bhumi with Ananya Pandey, will hit theaters on December 6, 2019.