Shraddha Kapoor believes social media has no filters, exercises freedom of speech

Shraddha Kapoor believes social media is a platform which exercises the rights of the people and works as a platform for their voices, helping them attain autonomy of choice.

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Shraddha Kapoor spoke her heart out about her views on social media.

She stated that although she knows people consider it to be a negative space, she has seen a large amount of good come out of it. There are no filters on the site and allows for the free flow of communication to be dispersed.

Social media is considered to be an important tool in reaching millions across the globe and in creating awareness about threats that are daring to engulf the masses.

Shraddha Kapoor is one actor who has always been vocal and has initiated a number of campaigns, the most major being #SaveAareyForest.







