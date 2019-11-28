PCB approach ICC to determine fate of India Pakistan championship clash as BCCI remain tight-lipped

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) after its repeated reminders to its Indian counterpart for a final word on ICC Women’s Championship, after the sixth round fixture against India went unanswered.

India was scheduled to host Pakistan between July and October but series could not take place.

An official of the PCB confirmed that the matter has now been referred to the ICC.

“We have now referred the matter to the ICC, it is up to them to decide the fate of this series,” the PCB spokesperson told Geo.tv.

“We sent a few reminders to the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] regarding the series dates and venues, but we didn’t hear anything from their side on the matter,” the spokesman added.

India had also opted out of playing against Pakistan in the inaugural championship and as a result had to forfeit the points in Pakistan’s favor.

Top four teams at the end of championship cycle will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021, while the bottom teams will play the qualifying round.

Bismah-led-Pakistan will play three ODIs as part of the championship next month against England in Malaysia, which will be the last round in the cycle for the Girls in Green if India does not agree to play.

Pakistan are currently placed at the fifth position in the championship table with 15 points from 15 games.

They have won seven ODIs while one ended as tie.

India currently has 20 points from 18 games and they have no more matches scheduled in the championship, other than the three against Pakistan.

If India decides to not play against Pakistan, their chances of qualifying directly for the World Cup will be dented.