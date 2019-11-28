How does Gigi Hadid feel about sharing her friends with rumoured ex Tyler Cameron?

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron drifted apart before they could even get official. And after their breakup, Tyler seems to still be hanging around her friends.

However, circulating reports suggest that the reality TV star may not be in touch with the diva but is still hanging out with her friends.

With celebrity circles usually being quite small, Tyler was recently papped spending some time with Gigi’s close friends Kendall Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Gigi on the other hand, appears to be quite unperturbed by the entire episode and has ‘no thoughts’ on him hanging around her friends.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife: “Gigi really doesn’t have any thoughts one way or the other if Tyler is hanging out with Kendall and her other friends.”

“Before Gigi even started dating Tyler he was already in her circle of friends so it comes as no surprise that he’s spending time with a group of her friends at this point. There were no hard feelings between them when they split, the relationship had simply run its course and she really does wish him all the best. Gigi is doing her own thing and is completely fine with Tyler doing his own, too,” the grapevine added further.

“Gigi is the one that ended things with Tyler, there are no lingering feelings on her part and zero drama so she’s more than fine with him hanging with her friends,” another insider revealed.

“And if she’d been there with Kendall (at the Rams game) and Tyler had shown up she would have been cool with it, it’s a non-issue for her. And the same with whoever he dates next, Gigi really doesn’t care,” they added.