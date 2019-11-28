Travis Scott reveals he is still ‘very much’ in love with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doting parents and have maintained a cordial relationship ever since their split, for the sake of their daughter Stormi Webster.

During a conversation with US Weekly, the rapper admitted to carrying feelings for the star, to this day. He revealed he is still very much in love with his ex. Although their split was not officially confirmed, Kylie later confirmed it in a tweet.

A source mentioned, "He feels that their relationship was too fast too soon. He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family."

After a two-year relationship, Travis and Kylie began to row away in opposite boats as Kylie wished for a sibling for Stormi while Travis was not sure about having another baby with the beauty mogul.

Amidst break up rumours and speculations of bad blood, Travis took to twitter to state, "It's a really affecting when you see false things said about u. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real."







