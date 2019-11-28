Eight children among 15 civilians killed by mine in Afghanistan: govt

KABUL: Fifteen civilians, including eight children, were killed Wednesday when their vehicle hit a land mine in northern Afghanistan, a government official said.



"At around 5:00 pm this evening a mine planted by the Taliban terrorists hit a civilian car... killing 15 civilians and wounding two more," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Six women and a man were also among those killed in the blast, in Kunduz province, on the country´s northern border with Tajikistan, Rahimi said.

There are regular clashes in the region between the Taliban insurgents and US-backed Afghan forces.

Insurgents attacked the provincial capital, also called Kunduz, in early September, but failed to capture it. The Taliban however briefly seized the city in September 2015.