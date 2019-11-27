COAS is a professional soldier, he doesn't need any assurance: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Former law minister Farogh Naseem said on Wednesday that General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a professional soldier and he didn't need any assurance and neither was he given any.

Naseem was speaking on Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb khanzada Kay Sath', Naseem said that the army chief had been provided an extension just like it had been done in the past as well.

"The Army Act is from the time of the British, some things are old and some needed amendments," he said.

Naseem said that the army chief didn't require any assurance from the government.

"He's a professional soldier and doesn't waste his time in such matters," he said. "He's an excellent human being and is doing a great job."

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today resumed the hearing of the case regarding the extension in service of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The federal law minister Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post on Tuesday after the court took up the case, represented the army chief.

During the hearing, CJP Khosa remarked that it would be better if the court reviews the Army Act and rules to understand the legal point of view behind the appointment of the army chief.

The top court adjourned the case until Thursday morning.