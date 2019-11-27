Kota resident sends legal notice to Rani Mukherji's 'Mardaani 2'

A Kota resident approached the information and broadcasting ministry with the request of removing the name of the city from Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 2.'

The claim made, stipulates that adding the name of the city maligns it. If the makers decide to release the film without removing the name, it could be effectively blocked and the matter would be taken to the High Court, according to lawyer Ashwin Garg.

The controversy regarding the issue ensued after the film’s trailer was released as it showcased a serial rapist who targets young female girls in Kota. The film makers state that the film is based on a sequence of real events.

The reason for the legal notice is that the serial rapist never originally resided in Kota but the film portrays that he was.

Garg told IANS, "Around 2.5 lakh students have been coming here to excel in competitive exams from all parts of India. With such a film been screened all over the nation, who shall send their kids to Kota to study?"

Check out the film trailer below