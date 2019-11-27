Jacqueline Fernandez and Vaani Kapoor sweat it out at the gym

Jacqueline Fernandez is a big food junkie who simultaneously focuses on burning off the calories she consumes, at the end of the day.



It seems Jacqueline has just recently found herself a new gym buddy in Vaani Kapoor, to share her workouts with.

In a recent Instagram story, the duo can be seen sweating it out at the gym. More than working out however, it seems as though both the girls have been having fun.

In the picture, Jacqueline is seen donning a grey top with tights while Vanni wore a pink T-back top with a pair of black tights. The two were situated on an exercise ball , being trained by their trainer, laughing an having a blast.

On top of the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Oh my God I have never enjoyed working out with someone so much!!!"

Check out the video below



