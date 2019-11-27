Inam Butt looks to defend South Asian Games' title in spite of problematic prep

Wrestler Inam Butt has set his sights on defending his title in December’s South Asian Games in Nepal, despite difficulties the wrestling camp has been facing.

Butt spoke to Geo.tv and revealed that preparations for the games have not been up to speed as training camps were not made available.

"We do not have a proper training camp and we face difficulty in preparing for the games whereas, our opponents from India and across Asia have been training with the intention of competing in the Olympics," he said.

Inam, who won gold in the Asian Games earlier in November, admitted that the setback brought his spirits down but despite that, the wrestler was aiming to lift the title.

"We make the most of what we have and we know that we cannot quit so we find a way around it. At the end of the day, our aim is to lift the nation’s name which is why we continue to push despite our obvious drawbacks," he said.

The wrestler revealed that Pakistan would be competing in seven weight categories and has hoped to see a medal in each category.

"Pakistan is participating in seven weight categories and we hope to get medal in all seven, I am hopeful to win around four to five medals," he said.

The 30-year-old recently won gold medal at World Beach Games in Doha and has bagged medals at the Commonwealth as well as the Asian Beach Games.

The wrestler claimed the 2016 South Asian Games title by tackling India’s Gopal Yadav and will be looking to defending his title in this year’s games.