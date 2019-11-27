Selena Gomez opens up about recent success as gets back in the game

Selena Gomez is back and she is here to stay, spreading magic with her powerful vocals.

The 27-year-old diva has taken over headlines ever since she dropped her two hot singles and her latest performance at the American Music Awards also has the globe talking.

Speaking about her recent success, the Look at Her Now hit maker in an interview with InStyle revealed: “I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year. This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked."

"I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best,” she added.



Speaking about her new album the singer further added: “I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done. And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn't come back to bite me.”