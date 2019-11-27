Thanksgiving 2019: List of stores open and closed for the holiday

As Thanksgiving Day approaches and families get together, this marks as the perfect time to head out for some retail therapy and avail the best of holiday offers and unmissable sales.

While you plan your Thanksgiving shopping spree, here is a comprehensive list of stores you can head to without fretting about whether its closed or not.

Stores open on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy:

Opened at 5pm last year and remained open throughout Black Friday.

Dollar General:

Opens at 7am and closes at 10pm.

Macy’s:

Opens at 5am and will remain open throughout till Saturday.

Old Navy:

Most of its stores will open at 3pm on Thanksgiving and will remain open throughout Black Friday.

Target:

Opened at 5pm on Thanksgiving.

Victoria’s Secret:

Expected to open at 5pm on Thanksgiving.

Walgreens:

Likely to remain open throughout but timings may differ in carious locations. However, a majority of the 24-hour stores are expected to stay open throughout.

Walmart:

Opens at 6pm.

Michaels:

Opens at 6pm

Big Lots:

Opened at 7am and remained open till midnight.

ACME:

Likely to remain open but the timings may differ based on locations.

Five Below:

Expected to open at 6pm on Thanksgiving and remain open till 1am the next day.

JCPenny:

Opens at 2pm on Thanksgiving and remains open till 10pm on Black Friday.



Stores closed for Thanksgiving: