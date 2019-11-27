Neymar on the bench for PSG against Real Madrid

MADRID: Neymar has been left on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain´s Champions League game away at Real Madrid on Tuesday.



The Brazilian played 65 minutes against Lille on Friday after spending six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Neymar came close to a return to Spain last summer but neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid were able to agree a transfer with PSG.

The French champions have already qualified for the knockout stages and sit top of Group A, five points clear of Madrid, whom they beat 3-0 in Paris in September.