Tue Nov 26, 2019
November 27, 2019

Neymar on the bench for PSG against Real Madrid

Wed, Nov 27, 2019

MADRID: Neymar has been left on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain´s Champions League game away at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Brazilian played 65 minutes against Lille on Friday after spending six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Neymar came close to a return to Spain last summer but neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid were able to agree a transfer with PSG.

The French champions have already qualified for the knockout stages and sit top of Group A, five points clear of Madrid, whom they beat 3-0 in Paris in September.

