Gal Gadot mesmerised by Coldplay performance at Natural History Museum

Gal Gadot on Tuesday eulogized Coldplay for their outstanding performance last night at the Natural History Museum.

Videos shared by the actress on Instagram shows her completely mesmerised by the music.

The Wonder Woman star wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, sharing with fans how much significance the band held in her life.

While praising Coldplay, she went on to reveal it was the music created by the British band that has been with her in most of meaningful crossroads in her life.

"I LOVE Coldplay, their music has been with me in most of the meaningful crossroads in my life,” wrote the Israeli actress.

She further said, “for a moment it was just us, and them, under a giant 100-year-old skeleton of a blue whale.





All those incredible elements - art, music, nature, people and time - came together and created the most magical night.

I was dancing, singing, flying and loving all the way back home.

Thank you @coldplay for a night I will never forget.”