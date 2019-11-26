Netherlands' Jr hockey team likely to visit Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands’ junior hockey team was likely to visit Pakistan early next year to play a series of matches against the national junior side.

"We are in correspondence with the Netherlands and hopefully a series will likely be finalized for next year to be played in Pakistan," Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar told APP on Tuesday.

To a question, he said the Netherlands had a busy schedule in January; therefore, the series would be planned accordingly.

"PHF is also in talks with Germany and Malaysia for their teams’ tour to Pakistan. But so far nothing is finalised, as we are still in the process of finalising things," he said.

PHF was focusing on the budding junior players as Pakistan would be featuring in the Junior Asia Cup 2020 and the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021. The national championship would also be held in Lahore from November 28 to December 8.