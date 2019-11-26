IHC disposes off contempt of court plea against PM Imran

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed off the contempt of court petition filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had reserved its verdict after hearing the initial arguments regarding the maintainability of the petition.

The petition filed by former inspector general police Saleemullah Khan contends that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech on November 18 committed contempt and tried to make the judiciary controversial.

The former top cop had taken the stance that Prime Minister Imran Khan ridiculed the judiciary, and therefore the transcript of the prime minister’s speech and recording should be submitted to the court.

The plea says that contempt of court is clear in the text of the speech and appealed to the court to sentence the prime minister under the contempt of court laws.