Multiple changes expected in team for second test

After the defeat in the first Test last week, Pakistan cricket team’s management has decided to make multiple changes for the second and final Test, with out-of-form Haris Sohail likely to be dropped and the batting order set to be shuffled.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and co, according to sources within the team, are considering dropping Sohail in favour of opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Imam, if picked, will open the Pakistan innings alongside fellow southpaw Shan Masood, which means captain Azhar Ali, who had opened the batting in the first Test and failed to deliver, would bat at one-down where Sohail did in the last test.

Babar Azam is also expected to be promoted from fifth place to fourth.

The team management had faced a lot of criticism for snubbing pace spearhead Mohammad Abbas and picking Imran Khan Sr on the basis of the latter’s five-fer in a warm-up match. Abbas’ selection in the second Test’s line-up is all but certain, as per sources.

Teenage pacer Naseem Shah impressed all and sundry with his bowling on debut but team management wants to use him with restraint. In case, Misbah decides to rest him, fellow teen tearaway Muhammad Musa Khan could replace him.

The final line-ups and team strategies, however, will be decided after analyzing the Adelaide pitch, where the second Test will be played from Friday.