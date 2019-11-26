Kim Kardashian opts for less appealing dresses after fashion awakening

Kim Kardashian recently revealed the reason behind deciding to quit wearing appealing clothes.

She was quoted as saying, "I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time.”

She also stated, “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."

Reflecting upon the reasons that brought about this change, Kim revealed that it was the Paris incident that triggered this internal dialogue, "I definitely see the things that I brought on myself, the biggest being the robbery. Just being flashy and oversharing my every move on social media. But I enjoy my life."

She also went on to say, "I truly think once I got robbed it took something out of me in the best way. All the things that really mattered to me then deeply—how many bags I had, what car I drove…I still like all that stuff, but it doesn't matter.”

She also added, “It could go away. For so long, people have tried to partner me with things. But this was the first thing where I thought, You know what? I want to go to law school. I want to help people."



