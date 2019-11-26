close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Pakistani stage dancer shot dead by friend

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019
Pakistani stage dancer shot dead by friend

MULTAN: Stage dancer Malik Sultan Gogi was gunned by his friend in Multan's Nazimabad area.

Gogi was shot dead allegedly by his friend Haroon in his house in Mohallah Nazimabad on Monday.

The accused managed to flee along with his accomplice.

Gogi succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Latest News

More From Entertainment