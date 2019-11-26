Pakistani stage dancer shot dead by friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Stage dancer Malik Sultan Gogi was gunned by his friend in Multan's Nazimabad area.
Gogi was shot dead allegedly by his friend Haroon in his house in Mohallah Nazimabad on Monday.
The accused managed to flee along with his accomplice.
Gogi succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.
MULTAN: Stage dancer Malik Sultan Gogi was gunned by his friend in Multan's Nazimabad area.
Gogi was shot dead allegedly by his friend Haroon in his house in Mohallah Nazimabad on Monday.
The accused managed to flee along with his accomplice.
Gogi succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.