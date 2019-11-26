Justin Bieber's birthday gift for Hailey Baldwin cost a whopping $155,000

Hollywood’s power couple Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin are always keeping the world in the loop with their undying romance and the latest gesture by the singer is proving his love for his wife once again.

If circulating reports are to be believed, the 25-year-old Sorry singer proved to be a doting husband on Hailey’s birthday as he gifted her a watch worth a whopping $155,000.

After the lovebirds made headlines with her birthday, reports are now estimating custom watch designed by Audemars Piguet cost the singer not a penny less than the six figure.

Bieber had earlier posted a video on his Instagram about what special gift he has for his ladylove.

“Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO,” he had stated with the video of the watch.

The two never leave any stone unturned in proving their love for each other as their wedding itself was an affair that cost them $1.3 million.

