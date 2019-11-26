close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Justin Bieber's birthday gift for Hailey Baldwin cost a whopping $155,000

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019
Justin Bieber's birthday gift for Hailey Baldwin cost a whopping $155,000. Photo: Fox News

Hollywood’s power couple Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin are always keeping the world in the loop with their undying romance and the latest gesture by the singer is proving his love for his wife once again.

If circulating reports are to be believed, the 25-year-old Sorry singer proved to be a doting husband on Hailey’s birthday as he gifted her a watch worth a whopping $155,000.

After the lovebirds made headlines with her birthday, reports are now estimating custom watch designed by Audemars Piguet cost the singer not a penny less than the six figure.

Bieber had earlier posted a video on his Instagram about what special gift he has for his ladylove.

“Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO,” he had stated with the video of the watch.

The two never leave any stone unturned in proving their love for each other as their wedding itself was an affair that cost them $1.3 million.

Latest News

More From Entertainment