Selena Gomez celebrates banging AMAs performance at after-party: Photos inside

Acclaimed American singer Selena Gomez has become the talk of town since her performance at the American Music Awards 2019 and while her fans are beaming with pride, her friends couldn't be more proud either.

The singer celebrated her success and her return on stage in an after-party following the AMAs which is leaving fans in awe of the long way Selena has come through after multiple setbacks.

The photos from the party were shared by the Look at Her Now singer’s friends on their Instagram stories making fans gush over the singer’s latest feat.

The exclusive intimate affair was decked with balloons spelling Selena’s name as well as AMAs, while the limited guest list dug into some delicious pizza and celebrated the singer.

Selena posed for the camera as well with her friends including Connar Franklin, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook.

After dropping jaws in her fluorescent green body-fitted strapless Versace dress at the AMAs, the singer rocked a comfy and chic attire at the party with a black blouse, light pants and white sneakers.

