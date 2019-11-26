Camila Cabello says 'I love you' to Shawn Mendes: Check out the post

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes left fans gasping for air after their performance at the American Music Awards 2019 on Sunday.



And after their big win at the star-studded night, the 22-year-old Easy hit maker has finally confessed her love for her beau Shawn Mendes in an endearing and heartfelt Instagram post that has the fans in absolute awe.

“i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world ! thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you,” wrote Camila on her post.

The lovebirds had been making headlines since a while now ever since they dropped their hit single Senorita that had the world grooving to its catchy tunes.



On Sunday, the couple grabbed the American Music Award in the category of Collaboration of the Year.