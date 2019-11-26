close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

England's Anderson to continue recovery in South Africa

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019
James Anderson was also ruled out of England’s ongoing two-Test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against South Africa starting December 26. Photo: AFP

England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-Test series in South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said here

Anderson, England’s top Test wicket-taker with 575 victims, sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia before being ruled out of the series.

The 37-year-old was also ruled out of England’s ongoing two-Test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against South Africa starting December 26.

Anderson had earlier swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City to aid his recovery.

He will be joined at the December 1-14 camp in South Africa by fellow seamers Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson as well as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will attend another specialist camp in Mumbai starting November 26

