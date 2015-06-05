Briefs... Briefs Demand in China for Pak handicraft By our correspondent LAHORE: The leader of the visiting business delegation from China said here on Thursday that her country could initiate joint ventures with Pakistan in the handicrafts sector.Chen Xiong said that there is great demand in China for Pakistani handmade products, which have great potential for export to her country.The delegation arrived at the invitation of the president of the Pak-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shah Faisal Afridi. Etihad welcomes ‘A’ rating by Fitch News Desk KARACHI: Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has welcomed the rating ‘A’ with a stable outlook, which has been assigned to it by Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s largest credit ratings agencies, issued the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) following a detailed independent analysis of Etihad Airways’ business, commercial performance and equity alliance strategy. James Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, the Fitch ‘A’ rating is further independent recognition of the strength of the business and its strategy.“Our organic growth, boosted by our minority equity investment model, is increasingly being recognised as a highly effective strategy to deliver that return,” he added. EatOye celebrates crore week News Desk KARACHI: EatOye has offered a one week summer discount of up to 50 percent on food items and a delivery of less than 45 minutes starting June 8th.The campaign ‘Crore week’ will be launched in four major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and will last till June 14th.The purpose of the campaign is to help customers save one crore (10 million) rupees combined. Natasha Rizvi, the Brand Manager at EatOye said, “We know that restaurants make awesome food and through Crore Week, we help restaurants to tap into new market segments and showcase their products and on the other hand, foodies get a chance to experiment new food.” ‘Pakistan an investment destination’ News Desk KARACHI: Italy considers Pakistan as an attractive investment destination despite security challenges in the country, its envoy said. “At a time when security’s advisories are keeping Europeans and Americans away from Pakistan, Italian businessmen and traders are coming in sizable numbers to do business with Pakistanis,” said Giulio Iazeolla, acting consul general of Italy, addressing a dinner reception to celebrate the 69th year of the proclamation of Italian Republic late Wednesday.Iazeolla said the leading Italian oil company Eni has been in Pakistan since 2000 to assist in the exploration of gas in the Kirthar range and the western Sindh. Line launches group call app News Desk KARACHI: LINE, a communication platform, has announced the Android launch of “Popcorn Buzz,” a free group call app that allows up to 200 participants to simultaneously converse. Popcorn Buzz offers powerful group call functionality perfect for just about any situation. Popcorn Buzz can be used to talk with friends and family, catch up with classmates, make plans with club members and more. On top of that, Popcorn Buzz is a perfect replacement for existing paid business-grade conference call services. For users that need to talk to multiple people at once, Popcorn Buzz accommodates both personal and business usage, all for free.

