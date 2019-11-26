close
Mon Nov 25, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Where to buy lottery tickets in Mississippi

World

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019

People are thronging stores to buy lottery tickets that  went on sale on Monday.

The tickets are available in roughly 1,200 convenience stores and other sites.

Democratic Representative  Alyce Clarke, who has been trying for years to bring a lottery to Mississippi,  bought a ceremonial first ticket at a RaceWay store and gas station.

It is the first time lottery tickets are on sale in the state.  Mississippi was one of only six states without a lottery for decades. 

People used to travel to neighboring states to  buy tickets   before  lawmakers authorized a lottery as a way to finance road maintenance and infrastructure needs.

According to Associated Press (AP), for the first ten years, the first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs. 

It said after the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest will go  to education. 

Once the ten year period is over,  the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund with the remainder continuing to go toward education, according to  (AP)

