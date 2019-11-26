Where to buy lottery tickets in Mississippi

People are thronging stores to buy lottery tickets that went on sale on Monday.

The tickets are available in roughly 1,200 convenience stores and other sites.



Democratic Representative Alyce Clarke, who has been trying for years to bring a lottery to Mississippi, bought a ceremonial first ticket at a RaceWay store and gas station.



It is the first time lottery tickets are on sale in the state. Mississippi was one of only six states without a lottery for decades.

People used to travel to neighboring states to buy tickets before lawmakers authorized a lottery as a way to finance road maintenance and infrastructure needs.

According to Associated Press (AP), for the first ten years, the first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs.

It said after the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest will go to education.

Once the ten year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund with the remainder continuing to go toward education, according to (AP)

