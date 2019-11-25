Ryan Reynolds becomes 'owner' of Mint Mobile

Reyan Reynolds took to Twitter to share that he has become the "owner" of Mint Mobile, without disclosing much details.

"Newst @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company," said the Deadpool star, adding that he would be paying himself $15 a month.

The Hitman Bodyguard star concluded his Tweet with hashtag #MintOwner.

The actor is said to have compared the purchase to other celebrities selling skincare products and alcohol.

Reynolds is expected to help the company with communications, marketing, and strategic decision-making.

The company has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds has purchased an ownership stake in the MVNO.

"No need to adjust your glasses. You’re reading this correctly," the company's official Twitter account replied to the actor's tweet while making funny remarks on his picture in which he is seen wearing glasses.



