Mon Nov 25, 2019
November 25, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar 'doing very good', reveals family

Mon, Nov 25, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar’s family has come forth revealing that she is doing very good. The 90-year-old singing maestro is still in the hospital, her niece said on Monday.

It was not revealed, however, when the veteran singer is expected to return home.

"She is doing very good. We are happy," Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told Indian media outlets.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital, after she was having trouble breathing.

She was put on a ventilator.

During her extensive singing stint, Mangeshkar has lent her voice to almost 30,000 songs across multiple languages.

