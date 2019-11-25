Twitter roasts Rick Perry for calling Trump 'chosen one'

Donald Trump's Energy Secretary Rick Perry became the subject of ridicule on Twitter after disclosing that he told the US President should take his claim of being the chosen one seriously.

‘Mr President, I know there are people that say, y’know, ‘You said you were the chosen one.’ And, I said: ‘You were,’ Perry told Fox News during an interview.

Trump had called himself "the chosen one" during the US-China trade war but later said he had been joking.

Rick Perry became the top Twitter trend after users started poking fun at him for being what many called a lackey.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry told the Fox News host Ed Henry in a video clip widely shared on Monday. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.

“And I actually gave the president a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings, about a month ago," Perry said.

Reacting to his statement a user said , "idiots like Rick Perry are destroying America and its so called government...cowards that are stupid..#scienceistruth...so insane any American people support these fools."

"Rick Perry has changed this view on @realDonaldTrump who he once called a "cancer on conservatism" to now saying he's God's "chosen one," said another.












