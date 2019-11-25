Hasan Ali's back injury forces him out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture

Fast bowler Hasan Ali was unable to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s ninth round match due to his ongoing fitness issues.

Central Punjab, whom the pacer represents in the first-class tournament, was scheduled to face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but, Hasan was unable to feature in the fixture as as his rehabilitation following a back injury has taken longer than anticipated.

In September, Hasan suffered a back injury after which, the pacer was not able to participate in the home series against Sri Lanka and in the on-going tour of Australia.

He was in rehab and stayed under observation of the National Cricket Academy’s medical staff. However, he has still not been able to recover completely from the knock.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, Hasan remains a part of Central Punjab’s squad but will feature for the side after making a full recovery.