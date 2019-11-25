close
Mon Nov 25, 2019
Mon, Nov 25, 2019
Lindsay Lohan's ex boyfriend Harry Morton found dead at home

Harry Morton, the ex boyfriend of American singer Lindsay Lohan was found dead at his home in Beverly Hills.

He dated actress Lindsay Lohan in 2006. He was also linked to Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton and Hayden Panettiere.

According to media reports, Morton was found unresponsive by his relative in his home on Saturday.

Morton was founder of a US restaurant chain in 1999 when he was just 18.

Best friends. Best life.

The Hollywood actress paid rich tribute to Morton in an Instagram post. Lohan shared a black and white picture of them together and captioned it, 'Best friends. Best life.'

