Lahore's air pollution is silent murder: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Lahore's air pollution is a silent murder, said Prime Minister Imran Khan as he launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index in Islamabad on Monday.



Prime Minister Imran said that his government remains fully focused on its commitment to improve the deteriorating environmental condition across the country.

The prime minister, at the index's launch ceremony in Islamabad, said that "the air in Lahore is not breathable and the conditions of the city are hazardous for both the old and young."

He said that air pollution in Lahore has reached to the worst possible extent, terming it "a silent murder".

"We do not even know how many people have been affected by it," he added.

The premier said “we used to think that Delhi was the most polluted city” and rued that Lahore has also reached a similar level.

PM Imran said that this was because "no one thought what we had to do," adding that "we have been cutting our trees and in the last 10 years over 70 per cent of Lahore’s city has been deforested."

“We ruined our rivers by disposing off our sewage in it,” said Prime Minister Imran.

The premier said that no government can make the country clean and green alone as he appealed to the youth to also become a part of the the campaign.

“We do not value this Pakistan and when we do then Pakistan will look green,” he said.

The Clean Green Pakistan Index aims at improving overall green and clean outlook of cities.