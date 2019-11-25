Selena Gomez tells the world she is here to stay at the AMAs 2019

Selena Gomez’s banging return was all anyone could talk about as the artist made her return by setting ablaze the stage at the American Music Awards 2019 with her fresh single.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to headlines ever since she made her striking comeback with her new single Lose You To Love Me, and her performance at the AMAs stage was nothing short of breathtaking.

The singer arrived at the red carpet for the glitzy and glamourous star-studded evening making sure all eyes were on her as her jaw-dropping fluorescent green dress announced that she is back in the game and is back for good.

The Look at Her Now hit maker paired her ravishing dress with green pumps and added some bling with a layered diamond necklace.

Selena kept her hair simple with an inward bob and let the dress do all the talking.

The Magic singer also shared some shots from behind-the-scenes at the AMAs where she also gave fans a glimpse of her new tattoo.