Billie Eilish wows the crowd in her beekeeper haute couture at the AMAs

The crowd-favourite Billie Eilish was the talk of town after the American Music Awards rolled out as her fashion choice spoke a great deal about her personality.

The 17-year-old was most definitely regarded as the coolest dressed on the glitzy and glamorous night of the AMAs as she came donning Burrberry from head to toe and paired the look with a custom beekeeper hat.

The singer has been nominated for six categories for the award show including New Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Social Artist, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock and Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock.

Apart from the that, the teenage sensation is also amongst the power lineup for the show, ready to set fire to the stage with her much-anticipated performance.

Earlier, speaking about her mental health to Elle, Billie had stated: “Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless. Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be anymore.”

“It hurt me to see that. I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I’m in the happiest place of my life, and I didn’t think that I would even make it to this age,” she added.







