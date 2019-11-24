Police conclude investigation into alleged target killer's statement about CM Sindh

KARACHI: Police concluded an investigation on the statements made by alleged target killer Yousuf 'Thelay Wala' on Sunday in relation to his remarks against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Yousuf aka Thelay Wala had alleged that he had met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and had been provided shelter by former MQM deputy convener Farooq Sattar. Both Murad and Sattar had denied Yousuf's allegations and termed them a conspiracy against them.

An inquiry committee concluded its investigation into the matter under the supervision of DIG East. The committee's report raised questions on the chain-of-command of the SSP East.

Sources claimed that the report did not directly blame anyone in it. The report has been sent to IG Sindh.

Sources claimed that IG Sindh will review the report and then discuss it with the Sindh chief minister. It is also likely that the SSP East will be sent to another province.

The report contains the signatures of only the investigation's head, Amir Farooqi. It does not contain the signatures of other members of the committee.