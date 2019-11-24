Anticipation builds in the run-up to American Music Awards (AMAs 2019)

The brightest stars in music are all set to grace the American Music Awards,the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, on Sunday.



The ceremony is due to take place live under the roof of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by singer Ciara, the AMAs is all set to witness performances by stars like Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Kesha, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Toni Braxton and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock



Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris



