Anticipation builds in the run-up to American Music Awards (AMAs 2019)

The brightest stars in music are all set to grace the American Music Awards,the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, on Sunday.
The ceremony is due to take place live under the roof of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET.
Hosted by singer Ciara, the AMAs is all set to witness performances by stars like Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Kesha, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Toni Braxton and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
