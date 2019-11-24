Salman Butt criticises selection committee for choice of players in Australia Test

KARACHI: Former captain Salman Butt has criticised Pakistan’s selection policy after the team’s defeat in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Butt said Pakistan should not have opted to test new player for this tough series which was also a part of ICC Test Championship.

“This is an important series of ICC Test championship, you should have picked your best-experienced players for the tour,” Butt told media ahead of his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Butt who has represented Pakistan in 33 Tests and 78 ODIs, said that you cannot do experiments in an important series like this one.

“This is not the time to test those who will play for Pakistan regularly after a few years, this was time to go with your best players as the series was part of ICC Test Championship,” he said.

Pakistan had picked three new faces Naseem Shah, Kashif Bhatti and Musa Khan for the series. Abid Ali was also picked by the selectors for top order batting.

The former captain said experienced players could have helped Pakistan produce better results in the series.

The 35-year old batsman also emphasized on giving importance to those who have been performing well in domestic cricket.

“Four day cricket is important, this is the format that can produce players for red-ball cricket for Pakistan,” he said.

The batsman, since his return after serving a ban, has been decent with his performance at domestic level. However, he has yet to get another chance to represent Pakistan once again.

“I am not the selector, I can’t answer on who’s picked and who is not,” he said.